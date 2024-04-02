Ratboys reminisce and look ahead as they embark on their spring tour

Ratboys shared what is being hailed as a breakthrough release last summer, their fifth album The Window. The social restrictions of 2020 kept the band from their first headline tour that year, but eventually created the landscape that would allow them to lay the foundation for the new record.

They returned to the road with new perspectives and experiences, and headlined their first string of shows last fall. Before kicking off the spring leg of the tour, Ratboys stopped by WFPK to talk with Otis Junior and play "Morning Zoo" and "It's Alive" in the LPM performance studio.

Lead singer Julia Steiner grew up in Louisville and once interned for Kyle Meredith right here in the LPM building. She reminisced on her time here and spoke about how nostalgia played a large role in the creating The Window. She also spoke about working with Chris Walla to produce the album, and how her songwriting has evolved over time. Listen to the entire performance and interview here!