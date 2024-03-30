© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Kyle Meredith With... celebrates 900 episodes!

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published March 30, 2024 at 7:12 PM EDT

Kyle Meredith With… The 900th episode special featuring The Killers’ Brandon Flowers, Gracie Abrams, Michael C. Hall, Dolly Parton, Michael Shannon, Sarah Silverman, & Shelley Hennig

In this special episode of "Kyle Meredith With...," host Kyle Meredith takes listeners on a journey through some of the standout interviews from the past hundred episodes. First up, Brandon Flowers of The Killers shares how his songwriting was shaped by icons like Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty, along with a fun anecdote about introducing a Kenny Rogers classic to Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam.

Then, Gracie Abrams reflects on her Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and her time touring with Taylor Swift. Actor Michael C. Hall and his band Princess Goes dive into their songwriting process, while Dolly Parton reminisces about her Rockstar album and attempts to reunite Led Zeppelin.

Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy geek out over their love for R.E.M., and comedian Sarah Silverman reveals her songwriting talents. Lastly, Shelley Hennig shares the behind-the-scenes stories from filming "Obliterated," a project that blends action, comedy, and nudity.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.
See stories by Kyle Meredith
