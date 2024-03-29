Air Chrysalis Record Release Show Tonight at Whirling Tiger

Air Chrysalis, the two-piece visual and sonic art duo out of Louisville, release a new full-length album today, March 29th, and will celebrate with a record release show tonight at the Whirling Tiger.

Eliza & Parry is the third full-length album out from the self-described “hauntological retrofuturism” duo, following the 2022 album Miniature Comet and a self-titled 2020 album. Band members Stanley Chase and Michael C. Powell have made quite the name for themselves in the few years they’ve been making music together; Leo Weekly called Miniature Comet an “ethereal masterpiece” with a “kaleidoscopic sound that leans into striking shoegaze and hazy groove-heavy pop,” and fans have likened their sound to that of Slowdive, Beach House, M83, and Black Moth Super Rainbow.

So, what can we expect from Eliza & Parry? Well, their music is as dreamy and dizzying as ever (it’s an incredible listen), and for fans of concept albums: this one’s for you! The album’s name is inspired by some of the earliest versions of AI: ELIZA, an early chatbot of the 1960s, and PARRY, a later 1970s iteration of AI developed to simulate a patient with paranoid schizophrenia. Chase and Powell describe the project as a “sweeping concept album evoking the binaries of technology and everyday life.”

Eliza & Parry releases to Spotify today, and Pretty Good Concerts presents the album release show at the Whirling Tiger at 8 PM tonight. Openers include Movie Jail, So It Was, and W.G. Rickel of Future Killer. Tickets are $10 in advance (info here) or $15 at the door. Attendees can expect an immersive visual and auditory art experience. (Rumor has it there might be some AI involved…)

BONUS: You can also tune in to next week’s episode of “502unes” (Thursdays at 10 p.m.) which will feature a live, in-studio performance from the new album!

Stream their music on Spotify here.

