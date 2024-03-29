A Banjo Prodigy from Louisville, Meet Brannock McCartan

Brannock McCartan is a 17 year old multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter. He began playing banjo at age seven and has been passionate about it ever since. His dedication has brought him many amazing opportunities in his young life, including the chance to be a student of Béla Fleck, Tony Trischka, Kristin Scott Benson, Adam Larrabee and Greg Liszt for the past two summers at Béla's Blue Ridge Banjo Camp. He's had appearances on WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour, and the incredible experience of the Governor's School for the Arts. He's grown up in a Bluegrass circle of musicians, but also really enjoys playing Classical and Jazz pieces. He's very excited about the release of his first single, on March 29th, "Moonlit Memories," the title track of a soon to be released album. He is grateful for the fellow musicians who recorded with him, helped shape his musical career and have supported him on this journey. The musicians on the title track is a veritable who's who of the Louisville bluegrass scene and beyond with award-winning fiddler Michael Cleveland, Mark Rosenthal (guitar/harmony), Mike Schroeder (mandolin), Jeffrey Faith (bass), and Renee McCartan (harmony).

You can catch Brannock playing around town with two different bands, SoulGrass and Louisville Bluegrass Band. He'll be playing songs from Moonlit Memories this Saturday, March 30th at The Raven in St. Matthews.