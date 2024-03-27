WFPK Song of the Day: The Staves "All Now"

The Staves recently released their fifth album, All Now. It marks the band’s debut album as the duo of Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor, following their sister Emily’s departure.

The album opens with the reflective, emotionally charged, and cinematic slow-build title track.

“It’s a stream of consciousness about frustration and feeling overwhelmed with modernity,” the sisters said of “All Now” in a statement. “Kind of a rejection of the performative way we have to express ourselves now in order for it to be deemed valid.”

For the accompanying video, directed by James Arden, they shared, “We were in love with the old footage of singer-songwriters performing in shows like ‘The Old Grey Whistle Test’, and the way the audience hung on the singer’s every word. We wanted to play with the idea of “All Now’” being an ideology and a message. Something that came from artists and creatives, but is then hijacked and commodified by corporate creeps, preaching the message to gain power.”

