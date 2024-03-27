From Drummer to Songwriter, Jason Bemis Lawrence released his gorgeous new single

"In The Quiet Golden Hour" is the gorgeous new single from singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jason Bemis Lawrence, a Louisville based artist. He's worked a lot as a drummer in many bands such as Dean & Britta, The Middle Men, The Building, and most recently in Charm School. In 2018 he released his own album called Another Hotel Hallway and this year he'll be releasing his second LP called The Grand Routine.

Jason says about the new song:

"In the Quiet Golden Hour is an exploration of the state of trying so hard to be mindful and appreciative of the beauty in life that it becomes a frustration or distraction. The song was written as part of a songwriting group I participated in for nearly a year in NYC, and it began as an exercise in writing something driving, like Big Thief's Shark Smile or The War on Drugs' Red Eyes. It evolved into one of the foundational songs for my second LP The Grand Routine."

The song is now streaming and spinning on WFPK!