John Malkovich: "Life is compromise and there are so few things that are black & white"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published March 23, 2024 at 12:46 PM EDT

John Malkovich on the Corruption & Compromise of WWII in Apple TV+’s The New Look

In an interview with Kyle Meredith, John Malkovich discusses his role in "The New Look," an Apple TV Plus series that explores Nazi-occupied France and post-WWII Europe through the lives of fashion icons Christian Dior and Coco Chanel. Malkovich portrays Lucien Lelong, a French couturier who mentored Dior and other renowned designers. He delves into the compromises these individuals had to make to survive and emphasizes the complexity of their choices.

Malkovich reflects on how people today might navigate similar circumstances and highlights the importance of creativity as a means of maintaining stability amidst chaos. He also mentions his upcoming role in a series adaptation of "The Talented Mr. Ripley," noting his familiarity with the story having played the title character in the 2002 film "Ripley’s Game."

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
