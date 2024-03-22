Rock & Roll Rewind: The Beach Boys

c d kaplan is a rock & roll lifer. He’s got stories. Lots of stories. Here’s another.

Noticing that the Beach Boys -- or so as now constituted they would call

themselves -- are playing a number of festivals this summer, including

Bourbon & Beyond, I couldn't help but be wryly bemused.

Their Endless Summer Gold Tour, I believe that's what the fifty or so dates

starting in April are dubbed, is also noted on the group's website as "The

Beach Boys/ Mike Love."

Of course it is. Because the insufferable octogenarian Love is a fellow who

once had the audacity (and apparent legal clout) to kick Brian Wilson out of

the band after a short reunion earlier this century. Tsk tsk.

OK, there's also Bruce Johnston, not an original member, but he did start

subbing on tours for Brian Wilson in '65, after the genius who was the

creative centerpiece for the iconic American outfit suffered a "nervous

breakdown." Other than Love and him there's just a bunch of fill ins this

time around.

Dennis and Carl Wilson are both departed. Al Jardine has retired. Brian

Wilson's life long demons finally won him over, and it was announced

earlier this year he has dementia.

All that travesty and sadness notwithstanding, under the mentorship

and creative craftsmanship of Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys were the one

and true seminal Great American Rock & Roll Band.

They both set and reflected teen zeitgeist in the mid 60s.

"If everybody had an ocean/ Across the USA/ Then everybody'd be surfing'/

Like Californi-a"

Millions of us in the Heartland might not know what huarache sandals were,

but we wanted a pair, because, as Brian wrote . . .

"The girls on the beach/ Are always in reach/ If you know what to do."

In the early to mid 60s, the group came through Louisville at least once but

usually twice a year. Brian appeared at one of them as I recall, maybe

another.

I was at a half a dozen of those shows. Jokingly I referred to myself as "the

only surfer boy in town." Though I hadn't a clue how to hang on, let alone

hang ten.

While the rest were out and about playing to audiences around the globe,

Brian was in the studio, working with The Wrecking Crew, fashioning iconic

rock & roll. Those premier LA studio musicians did the instrumentation on

most all the Beach Boys songs we love. While the original gang came in

and recorded their amazing Four Freshman-ish harmonies.

Then Brian Wilson melted down, faded away for decades, a sad tale too

long and sordid to detail her.

Decades later, when his head was right, he toured with an ensemble of

crack musicians, rendering those favorites with resonant precision.

Around the turn of the century, I heard him with that gang at the shed up in

Noblesville. He was opening for Paul Simon.

It was sublime.

Wilson's halting demeanor was endearing. Just hearing him live after all

those decades and all that trauma was a blessing from the rock gods.

We stood and sang along.

For one sacred night, I was fifteen again, in my mind at Bonzai Beach, my

woody parked nearby, while I was surfing the tube at the Pipeline while the

bleached blondes watched from the sand.

