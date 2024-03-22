Paloma Faith: "Someone at my record company asked how to turn my pain into entertainment"

In an interview with Kyle Meredith, Paloma Faith discusses her album, "The Glorification of Sadness," which chronicles her stages of grief while going through a divorce. She shares the stories behind songs like “Eat Shit & Die,” reflecting on moments when she doubted whether her management would support the release of the album and when someone from her label asked how they could turn her pain into entertainment. Faith also provides insights into her upcoming book, which explores the experience of being a woman in a post-feminist world.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.