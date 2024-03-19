© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Maggie Halfman's New Album Has Some Special Guests and Some Special Songs

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published March 19, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
Maggie Halfman
Seth Trouwborst
Maggie Halfman

Louisville musician Maggie Halfman is about to release her new album Wasteland on April 11th with a show planned at The Whirling Tiger on the same day. She had some special guests on the record which was produced by Shane Cody and Matt Myers of Houndmouth fame. Also, Matt appears as a backing vocalist along with Shane and Louisville musician Sam Filiatreau. The first single is called "Paper Flowers" and sounds fantastic with a nice, slow build to it featuring Maggie's soothing vocals. The second single was just released with one more on the way before the full comes out. 'Wasteland' is self-described as "a growing pains meets inadvertent break-up album". Listen to "Paper Flowers" below.

Wasteland Album Release Show
Cameron Lowe
Wasteland Album Release Show

Tags
Music Top StoriesWFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content