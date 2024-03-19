Maggie Halfman's New Album Has Some Special Guests and Some Special Songs

Louisville musician Maggie Halfman is about to release her new album Wasteland on April 11th with a show planned at The Whirling Tiger on the same day. She had some special guests on the record which was produced by Shane Cody and Matt Myers of Houndmouth fame. Also, Matt appears as a backing vocalist along with Shane and Louisville musician Sam Filiatreau. The first single is called "Paper Flowers" and sounds fantastic with a nice, slow build to it featuring Maggie's soothing vocals. The second single was just released with one more on the way before the full comes out. 'Wasteland' is self-described as "a growing pains meets inadvertent break-up album". Listen to "Paper Flowers" below.

Cameron Lowe Wasteland Album Release Show