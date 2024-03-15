WFPK Song of the Day: Michael Franti & Spearhead "Hands Up To The Sky"

“Should I die, I know love was here tonight, close your eyes, throw your hands up, your hands up to the sky”

Longtime WFPK favorite Michael Franti continues writing and sharing his uplifting music that brings people together. “Hands Up To The Sky” from his latest album, Big Big Love, was inspired by loss and finding a way back to joy.

He explains, “This is such a special song for me. The whole world has experienced a lot of loss the past few years, time apart from loved ones, worry, stress, and I lost my father to COVID. It’s a song of release and letting go of emotions that I’ve perhaps held on to for too long and it’s a song about finding ease and the triumph of the joy that follows when we come out the other side.”

“Writing it was an important part of my healing journey and putting together the video was cathartic – it gave me an opportunity to not only mourn some of the losses we’ve encountered over the last few years but to be inspired by the connections we make and all of the beautiful parts of this world.”

Watch the "Hands Up To The Sky" official music video here:

