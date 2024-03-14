© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Daryl J Johnson: "Punk'd set me up for a lot. I ran down a street naked chasing Miley Cyrus."

By Kyle Meredith
Published March 14, 2024

Daryl J Johnson on Self Reliance, Drunk History, and Punk’d

In an interview with Kyle Meredith, Daryl J Johnson discusses his role in the Hulu film Self Reliance, written, directed, and starring Jake Johnson. Johnson shares how he landed the role after Jake saw him in an episode of Drunk History, highlighting the recognition he receives from being part of the series, especially from other celebrities. He also talks about his experience on Ashton Kutcher's Punk'd, which prepared him for some of the more outrageous moments in Self Reliance. Additionally, Johnson delves into the discussion of whether he would trust Andy Samberg in a limo and shares insights into his creative family background.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.
