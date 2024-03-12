The Skinny is about to release their new album Play It Like You Wrote It

We first heard the Greenville, Indiana band The Skinny in 2022 when they released their debut The Blue EP. Since then, they've been honing their chops and songwriting skills and playing in many local venues. They also just finished recording a full album at La La Land with producer and sound engineer Ann Gauthier. Play It Like You Wrote It will be released to the world on March 30th with a party at the Grain Haus at Floyd County Brewing Company. The band formed in 2019 and features Craig Foster, Braden Branham, Tyler Shaver, Brian Badgett, and David Miles. Check out their catchy new song "Break A Leg" below.