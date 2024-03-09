© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

The Monkees' Micky Dolenz: "We were not a band, we were a TV show"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published March 9, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST
The Monkees

The Monkees' Micky Dolenz remembers 1968's Head, 1969's Instant Replay, & final album Christmas Party

In this 2018 interview, The Monkees' Micky Dolenz spoke with Kyle Meredith to talk about the band's final album, the holiday LP Christmas Party, working with Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and Peter Buck from R.E.M., why they never did one of these records in the 60s, and the amount of leftover material is still in the vaults. The two also turn back the clock to 1968 to discuss the cult fan favorite, Head, and it's follow up, Instant Replay.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.
Tags
Music Top Stories
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
Related Content