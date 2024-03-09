The Monkees' Micky Dolenz: "We were not a band, we were a TV show"

In this 2018 interview, The Monkees' Micky Dolenz spoke with Kyle Meredith to talk about the band's final album, the holiday LP Christmas Party, working with Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and Peter Buck from R.E.M., why they never did one of these records in the 60s, and the amount of leftover material is still in the vaults. The two also turn back the clock to 1968 to discuss the cult fan favorite, Head, and it's follow up, Instant Replay.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.