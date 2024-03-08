Mary Timony: "The crazy people are the most fun, and are the ones who inspire songs"

In an interview with Kyle Meredith, Mary Timony discusses her solo album, "Untame The Tiger," which marks her return to solo work after almost twenty years. As an indie legend with bands like Helium and Ex Hex, Timony shares her vision for the album, aiming for a desert sound aesthetic. She also highlights the involvement of Dave Mattacks from Fairport Convention as the drummer on the LP.

Throughout the conversation, Timony opens up about the personal challenges she faced while making the album, including a breakup and the loss of her parents. She delves into the themes of loneliness and escape that are present in the album's songs, as well as her fascination with "crazy people."

Additionally, Timony reflects on the honor of being named one of Rolling Stone magazine's greatest guitarists of all time, showcasing her enduring influence and impact on the music industry.

