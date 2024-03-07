WFPK Song of the Day: White Reaper "I Can't Escape Myself"

Louisville rockers White Reaper shared their first new music since the release of their 2023 studio album Asking for a Ride. “I Can’t Escape Myself” is a spot-on cover of the song originally recorded in 1980 by the English post-punk band The Sound.

“We wanted to put something out and we didn’t have an album yet so we covered a song that we love,” says frontman Tony Esposito. “We’ve done this before and we’ll probably do it again. The Sound is a really great band and you should check them out if you’re unfamiliar.”

Guitarist Hunter Thompson added, “The sounds we made sound so much like The Sound, you’re gonna have trouble differentiating our sounds from The Sound’s sounds.”

