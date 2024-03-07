Natalie Morales on directing Andrew Bird, Pearl Jam fandom, & diversity in the film industry

In an interview with Kyle Meredith, Natalie Morales discusses her role in Jake Johnson's film "Self Reliance," where Jake's character, Tommy, is challenged to survive a dark web reality game show to win a large sum of money. Morales, who plays Tommy's ex-girlfriend in the movie, talks about the film's blend of comedy and other genres, as well as her friendship with Jake Johnson.

Morales, known for her roles in "Parks & Recreation" and "The Morning Show," shares her passion for music, particularly her fandom for Pearl Jam. She also mentions her experience directing a music video for Andrew Bird and how music played a significant role in her directorial work on the film "Plan B" in 2021.

Additionally, Morales touches on the topic of diversity in the film industry, discussing why there aren't as many Millennial directors compared to Gen X and Baby Boomers. She also provides insights into her upcoming projects, including the film "My Dead Friend Zoe," executive produced by Travis Kelce, and her monthly variety show in Los Angeles.