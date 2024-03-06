Matthew Vaughn on Needle Dropping The Beatles, Samuel L Jackson’s Delivery, & Argylle’s Incredible Cast

In this interview with Kyle Meredith, director Matthew Vaughn discusses his film, Argylle, which features an ensemble cast including Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson. The film follows Elly Conway, an introverted spy novelist who becomes involved in real-world espionage when the plots of her books intersect with the activities of a sinister underground syndicate.

Vaughn, known for his work on The Kingsman films, shares insights into the making of Argylle, including his decision to use a script written by someone else for the first time. He discusses the experience of working with the star-studded cast, reshooting fight scenes with Henry Cavill and Sam Rockwell, and having Samuel L. Jackson deliver lines in his iconic style. Vaughn also reveals details about securing the final track from The Beatles, titled "Now and Then," before its official release, and collaborating on the song "Electric Energy" with Ariana DeBose, Boy George, and Nile Rodgers.

Additionally, Vaughn hints at potential plans for two sequels to "Argylle."

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.