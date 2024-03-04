Today's ear X-tacy: The Lemonheads "It's A Shame About Ray"

Wishing Evan Dando a very happy 57th birthday today!

In 1986 Dando, Ben Deily, and Jesse Peretz, formed a band originally called the Whelps, later changed to Lemonheads. Inspiration for the name came from the brand of candy of the same name, which Dando described as "sweet on the inside and sour on the outside.”

One of our favorite songs from the band is “It’s A Shame About Ray” the title track to their 5th studio album released in 1992. The album became an international hit for the band. Dando wrote this song in Australia while he was performing solo as the opening act for Fugazi.

