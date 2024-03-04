© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: The Lemonheads "It's A Shame About Ray"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST

Happy Birthday to Evan Dando

Wishing Evan Dando a very happy 57th birthday today!

In 1986 Dando, Ben Deily, and Jesse Peretz, formed a band originally called the Whelps, later changed to Lemonheads. Inspiration for the name came from the brand of candy of the same name, which Dando described as "sweet on the inside and sour on the outside.”

One of our favorite songs from the band is “It’s A Shame About Ray” the title track to their 5th studio album released in 1992. The album became an international hit for the band. Dando wrote this song in Australia while he was performing solo as the opening act for Fugazi.

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons