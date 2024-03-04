listen hear! Song of the Day: Cage The Elephant "Out Loud"

Bowling Green, Kentucky’s GRAMMY Award winning band Cage The Elephant have announced their new album, Neon Pill, with the release of their new piano ballad, “Out Loud.” The group wrote the tune following the death of the father of the band’s Matthew and Brad Shultz. The song follows the previously released title track. Neon Pill will be available May 17th on Columbia Records.

“Maybe it’s so straightforward and honest, because I didn’t know if it would see the light of day,” Matthew Schultz said in a statement. "'Out Loud’ is very connected to my father. My dad’s the reason we discovered music in the first place. When he died, ‘Out Loud’ just poured out of me. My efforts towards the song were deeply rooted in paying honor to him, and I knew it meant a lot to Brad, too. … It was almost a subconscious apology of sorts before I was fully capable of grasping the gravity of it all.”

Speaking about the new album, Matthew Schultz shared, “To me, Neon Pill is the first record where we were consistently uninfluenced, and I mean that in a positive way. Everything is undoubtedly expressed through having settled into finding our own voice.”

“We’ve always drawn inspiration from artists we love, and at times we’ve even emulated some of them to a certain degree. With this album, having gone through so much, life had almost forced us into becoming more and more comfortable with ourselves.”

“We weren’t reaching for much outside of the pure experience of self expression, and simultaneously not necessarily settling either. We just found a uniqueness in simply existing.”

