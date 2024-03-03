Buffalo Tom's Bill Janovitz: "I take my guitar approach from Neil Young & Pete Townshend"

Talking with Kyle Meredith, Bill Janovitz of Buffalo Tom discusses the band's latest album, Jump Rope. He talks about the process of getting the band back into the studio after over thirty-five years together, their motivation to continue making new music, and how the pandemic influenced the album, leading to a more acoustic-driven sound with a 60s vibe.

Janovitz also delves into the political themes behind the lead single "Helmet," the comparison between the longevity of music and comedy, and whether his 2023 release, a biography of Leon Russell, influenced his songwriting. Additionally, he mentions that he is currently working on a biography of The Cars with the surviving members.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.