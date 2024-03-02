Mary Holland on hidden assassins, mysterious limos, & a (very funny) most dangerous game

Talking with Kyle Meredith, Mary Holland discusses her role in "Self Reliance," a Hulu film written, directed, and starring Jake Johnson. The movie follows a man given the chance to win a million dollars if he can evade hidden assassins for 30 days while convincing his family and friends that he's not crazy.

Holland shares insights into her friendship with Johnson, her experience playing a sister alongside Emily Hampshire in the film, and her background in improv with Daryl J Johnson. She also talks about her thoughts on blindly getting into a limo with Andy Samberg, as well as her work as a writer for "The Happiest Season" and a script she's currently working on in collaboration with Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel, which explores their high school dating experiences before they became famous in NSYNC and "Boy Meets World."

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.