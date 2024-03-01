Monica Raymund on Hightown's finale: "There is a grand reckoning"

In an interview with Kyle Meredith, Monica Raymund and Rebecca Cutter discuss the final season of the TV show "Hightown," airing on Starz. Raymund, who portrays Jackie Quiñones, the lead character in the crime drama, shares insights into how the third season opens with a storyline centered around an alcohol and drug-induced blackout experienced by her character. She describes the season as not just a puzzle to be solved, but one that involves Jackie's journey through a grand reckoning over the course of seven concluding episodes.

Cutter, the show's creator and showrunner, elaborates on the need to pack as much story and action as possible into the final season. She also talks about introducing Jeanine Serralles as a new character and teases what viewers can expect from her next series, "The Hunting Wives." Additionally, Cutter and Raymund discuss the episodes they directed and reflect on the emotional weight of living with the show's characters over the past four years.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.