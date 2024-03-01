© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Looking For Compassion in New Single from Bendigo Fletcher

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published March 1, 2024 at 12:33 PM EST
Bendigo Fletcher
Elektra Records
Bendigo Fletcher

Louisville band Bendigo Fletcher just dropped their second single from their forthcoming album Two Things At Once due March 22, 2024 via Elektra Records. The new song "Sweet Tooth" isn't about a craving for sugar but rather a craving for compassion. Singer/songwriter Ryan Anderson explains:

“That song comes from trying to not let the situation steal from us what makes us human — to scrape for compassion for the world and in our relationships, to make music, to cry together, to not let the fight for freedom take our joy. When life is sad, there is beauty in coming together and sharing perspective.”

Catch Bendigo Fletcher live at Headliners Music Hall on April 5th!

Tags
Music WFPK
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content