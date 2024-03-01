Looking For Compassion in New Single from Bendigo Fletcher

Louisville band Bendigo Fletcher just dropped their second single from their forthcoming album Two Things At Once due March 22, 2024 via Elektra Records. The new song "Sweet Tooth" isn't about a craving for sugar but rather a craving for compassion. Singer/songwriter Ryan Anderson explains:

“That song comes from trying to not let the situation steal from us what makes us human — to scrape for compassion for the world and in our relationships, to make music, to cry together, to not let the fight for freedom take our joy. When life is sad, there is beauty in coming together and sharing perspective.”

Catch Bendigo Fletcher live at Headliners Music Hall on April 5th!