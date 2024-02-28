© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Jack Harlow announces new GAZEBO music festival in Louisville

Louisville Public Media
Published February 28, 2024 at 1:58 PM EST
Jack Harlow announces a new two-day music event GAZEBO Festival.
Cian Moore
/
Cian Moore
Jack Harlow announces a new two-day music event GAZEBO Festival.

Louisville-born rapper, Jack Harlow, has announced a new two-day music festival. GAZEBO will take place in late May.

Jack Harlow will co-headline the new music festival in Louisville alongside Grammy-award-winning artist SZA.

GAZEBO Festival takes place May 25 and 26 at Louisville’s Waterfront Park.

Here's the full lineup:

  • SZA
  • Jack Harlow
  • James Blake (DJ Set)
  • Omar Apollo
  • Pinkpantheress
  • Vince Staples
  • Amaarae
  • Channel Tres
  • Majid Jordan
  • Slum Village
  • Veeze
  • Dahi
  • Jordan Ward
  • Ravyn Lenae
  • Rich Homie Quan
  • BNYX
  • James Savage
  • Karrahbooo
  • Malcolm Todd

According to the press release, the festival will “highlights some of Louisville’s local food and culture.”

“Jack Harlow is an extraordinary Louisvillian who continues to give back to his hometown,” Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said in the release. “This is yet another way Jack is showing up for our city and I can’t wait to see the excitement this festival creates.”

Tickets, including VIP packages, go on sale March 8.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales are to be donated to community organizations via the Jack Harlow Foundation.

GAZEBO Festival will join the ranks of other Louisville music festivals like Bourbon and Beyond, Louder than Life, Poorcastle and Louievolve.
Music