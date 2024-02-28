IT'S ALIVE: Brittany Davis "So Fly" (Los Angeles, 2024)

Brittany Davis is just days away from the release of their debut album Image Issues. The Seattle artist refers to the album as an "audio movie" and shared that "as a blind person [they've] never had an actual visual experience, sound is the way [they've] always seen the world."

Image Issues arrives this Friday as a triumphant milestone for Davis, addressing their discrimination as Black, non-binary, and blind artist as well as more personal struggles and successes. One of the most celebratory tracks we've heard so far is the undeniable song "So Fly". Here, Brittany Davis performs the song in Los Angeles at SoCal Sound Studios.