Nigeria Meets Louisville in Beautiful Song from Ndukwe

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published February 27, 2024 at 1:21 PM EST
Ndukwe
Travis Bertou
Ndukwe

Ndukwe may have an MBA from the University of Louisville but he also has incredible talent in music that needs to be heard! Originally from Nigeria, he has lived in Louisville, KY. for 8 years. This is our first time hearing from Ndukwe (pronounced "Oon-doo-kway") and boy are we glad because his new song "You" is gorgeous and full of afro-influenced rhythms. He recorded the song in his home studio. His new single is now streaming and we are very much looking forward to more in the future!
Tags
Music WFPK
