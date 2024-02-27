IT'S ALIVE: Killer Mike "Exit 9" (Manhattan, 2024)

Killer Mike recently reached a milestone in his career when he took home 3 trophies at this year's Grammy Awards ceremony. The rapper made his debut on fellow Atlanta natives Outkast's fourth album Stankonia in 2000. He went on to release a string of solo records before forming the acclaimed duo Run The Jewels with producer and rapper El-P in 2013.

Killer Mike's sixth studio album Michael was released last year and met with critical acclaim. The LP earned him three Grammy awards, including Best Rap Album. This video features him during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert performing "Exit 9".