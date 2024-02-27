© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

IT'S ALIVE: Killer Mike "Exit 9" (Manhattan, 2024)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published February 27, 2024 at 12:52 PM EST

Tune in today at 1pm to hear a small dose of live tracks, and this recent performance of "Exit 9" from new three-time Grammy winner Killer Mike!

Killer Mike recently reached a milestone in his career when he took home 3 trophies at this year's Grammy Awards ceremony. The rapper made his debut on fellow Atlanta natives Outkast's fourth album Stankonia in 2000. He went on to release a string of solo records before forming the acclaimed duo Run The Jewels with producer and rapper El-P in 2013.

Killer Mike's sixth studio album Michael was released last year and met with critical acclaim. The LP earned him three Grammy awards, including Best Rap Album. This video features him during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert performing "Exit 9".
Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior