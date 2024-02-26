IT'S ALIVE: Erykah Bady "Window Seat" (Switzerland, 2010)

Happy Birthday Erykah Badu! The singer and songwriter was born Erica Abi Wright on this day in Dallas, Texas in 1971. She was able to spark her career after opening for D'Angelo in 1994 and gaining the attention of Kedar Entertainment executive Kedar Massenburg. After releasing her debut album Baduizm in 1997, she became one of the pioneers of the neo-soul movement of the 1990s, alongside figures like D'Angelo, Maxwell, and Lauryn Hill.

Badu has remained able to stay relevant with her authentic and ever-evolving artistic expression. This video features her performance at the 2010 Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. Here, she performs her then-new single "Window Seat".