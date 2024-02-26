© 2024 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Erykah Bady "Window Seat" (Switzerland, 2010)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published February 26, 2024 at 12:54 PM EST

Tune in today at 1pm to hear a small dose of live tracks, and this 2010 performance of "Window Seat" from Erykah Badu at Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland!

Happy Birthday Erykah Badu! The singer and songwriter was born Erica Abi Wright on this day in Dallas, Texas in 1971. She was able to spark her career after opening for D'Angelo in 1994 and gaining the attention of Kedar Entertainment executive Kedar Massenburg. After releasing her debut album Baduizm in 1997, she became one of the pioneers of the neo-soul movement of the 1990s, alongside figures like D'Angelo, Maxwell, and Lauryn Hill.

Badu has remained able to stay relevant with her authentic and ever-evolving artistic expression. This video features her performance at the 2010 Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. Here, she performs her then-new single "Window Seat".
