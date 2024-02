Louisville duo griffytown is Bex Osborne and Katy Quinn and they've just released a new video for their song "You" claiming it's their "most beautiful and romantic song yet." I agree! The video is a beautiful montage of their wedding day with the gorgeous clothes, music, friends and family all gathered round filmed at The Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville, KY. It was directed by Elias and filmed by Leocast. Enjoy!