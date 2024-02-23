listen hear! Song of the Day: Sarah Shook & the Disarmers "Revelations"

Alt-country band Sarah Shook & the Disarmers have shared “Revelations” the title track to their forthcoming album. The new project was self-produced by bandleader River Shook. Shook's chief coping mechanism has always been songwriting, and on "Revelations" they use their singular collision of punk-rock truth telling and outlaw-country twang to illustrate the constant, unstable struggle of navigating mental health under the confines of capitalism.

“I wrote “Revelations” about navigating the rough terrains of mental health with my then-partner while he worked a back-breaking vending machine installation job, while I toured 150 days a year and obsessively recorded music, and about how we barely made ends meet despite having killer work ethic,” says Shook of the new single. “People who live paycheck to paycheck are some of the hardest working folks out there, and being broke all the time isn’t always due to laziness or lack of effort. I wrote “Revelations” for working-class people and creatives trying our damndest to live good lives and get through the day as best we can.”

Revelations will be out March 29th on Abeyance Records and Thirty Tigers.

