Today's ear X-tacy: Squeeze "Another Nail In My Heart"

In 1980, British pop group Squeeze released the single, “Another Nail In My Heart,” taken from their third studio album, Argybargy. Written by Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, the song features marimba in its opening at the suggestion of newly acquired bassist John Bentley, and Tilbrook's guitar solo right after the first verse,. Difford has expressed disappointment with his lyrics on the song saying, "It was written quickly and has its roots in the constant flow of verses and choruses I was forced to produce, rather than in me unearthing any deep emotional thoughts."

In the US, it was a hit on college radio but did not appear on the charts. We think that it’s one of Squeeze’s catchiest songs showcasing the songwriting brilliance of Difford and Tilbrook and it’s today’s ear X-tacy.

