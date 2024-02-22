Schitt's Creek's Emily Hampshire: "Casting directors told me I wasn't funny."

In the interview with Kyle Meredith, Emily Hampshire discusses her role in Jake Johnson’s film, Self Reliance. The movie revolves around a man who receives an invitation to win $1 million by participating in a reality television game on the dark web, where he must outwit hunters attempting to kill him for 30 days. Hampshire shares insights into how she got involved with Johnson for the role and what it was like working with him as the star, director, and writer of the film. She also reflects on the inspiration behind the film's title, drawn from the Ralph Waldo Emerson essay, and discusses her character's perspective on the unfolding mayhem. Additionally, Hampshire talks about her experiences working with Norman Lear on his final project, a reboot of the classic series Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman. She also mentions her excitement for the upcoming season 2 of The Rig and her new graphic novel, Amelia Aierwood - Basic Witch.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.