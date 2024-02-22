IT'S ALIVE: Yola "Faraway Look" (London, 2018)
Tune in today at 1pm to hear a small dose of live tracks, and this 2018 performance of "Faraway Look" from Yola in London!
Yola released her debut album Walk Through Fire five years ago today. Produced by Dan Auerbach and released on his Easy Eye Sound label, the album was a big success, earning nomination for a Grammy Award for Best Americana Album. The song "Faraway Look" was nominated for Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance, and Yola also received a nomination for Best New Artist.
The album's title refers to her emergence from an abusive relationship as well as a literal house fire. It is evident that she emerged a more powerful, independent person, and she followed her debut with the release of Stand For Myself in 2021.
This video features a performance of the Walk Through Fire hit "Faraway Look" with Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra.