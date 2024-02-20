listen hear! Song of the Day: Kacey Musgraves "Deeper Well"

Grammy-winning country music singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves has shared her new song “Deeper Well,” the title track to her upcoming album. It was a little over two years ago that she released her album, Star-Crossed, which she wrote in the wake of her divorce from singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly. The new album documents her road to recovery from heartbreak.

On Instagram she shared, “My new album, Deeper Well, is arriving March 15th. It’s a collection of songs I hold very dear to my heart. I hope it makes a home in all of your hearts, too.”

“Sometimes you reach a crossroads. Winds change direction. What you once felt drawn to doesn’t hold the same allure,” Musgraves said in a release. “You get blown off course but eventually find your footing and forage for new inspiration, new insight, and deeper love somewhere else.”

The new album was recorded at the legendary Electric Lady Studios in New York City. “I was seeking some different environmental energy, and Electric Lady has the best mojo. Great ghosts.”

Watch the video directed by Hannah Lux Davis below.