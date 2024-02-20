© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Folk Singer Crys Matthews self-described as The Poster Child of Intersectionality in the 91.9 Studio

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published February 20, 2024 at 12:15 PM EST
Crys Matthews
AntiFragile Music
Crys Matthews

Folk singer Crys Matthews describes herself as a "poster child for intersectionality" and tells us what that means in our recent interview. She also sheds light on the Americana/Roots collective called the "Black Opry". She also talks about her upcoming album and what it's like to come out to a parent who is also a preacher! We were also treated to two songs live "Like Jesus Would Do" and "Oklahoma Sunset". Enjoy!
Tags
Music WFPKLGBTQ+ Equity
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
