Folk Singer Crys Matthews self-described as The Poster Child of Intersectionality in the 91.9 Studio
Folk singer Crys Matthews describes herself as a "poster child for intersectionality" and tells us what that means in our recent interview. She also sheds light on the Americana/Roots collective called the "Black Opry". She also talks about her upcoming album and what it's like to come out to a parent who is also a preacher! We were also treated to two songs live "Like Jesus Would Do" and "Oklahoma Sunset". Enjoy!