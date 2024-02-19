© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Laced in melancholy, a new single arrives from Louisville's Delafaye

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published February 19, 2024 at 12:57 PM EST
Louisville singer/songwriter Delafaye is back with a lovely new single called "Maria". The acoustic song is laced with melancholy and longing from either a past love or current relationship. That's up to your interpretation! There's also a shout out to Louisville neighborhood Clifton Heights which is a nice touch. The tune will appear on his upcoming EP due April 5th, 2024 called Beechwood on Street Mission Records. It was recorded in his home studio in Southern Indiana. More songs are on the way but for now, check out "Maria" below.
