Sleater-Kinney on loss, Gang Of Four homages, and J. Smith Cameron’s cameo

Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker join Kyle Meredith to discuss their latest album, "Little Rope," which was completed in the aftermath of a tragic car accident involving Brownstein's mother and stepfather in late 2022. They describe how the emotionally charged circumstances surrounding the album's creation gave it a sense of higher stakes and discuss the decision to open the album with the dark and sinister track "Hell." The Sleater-Kinney members also talk about their collaboration with producer John Congleton and the specific sounds they aimed to achieve. They delve into Corin's vocal approaches, particularly her increased presence as a lead vocalist on this album compared to previous Sleater-Kinney records. Additionally, they touch on the involvement of actress J. Smith Cameron in the music video for "Say It Like You Mean It" and reflect on how even amidst the darkness, the album ultimately conveys a sense of hope by its conclusion.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.