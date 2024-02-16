"We Are The World, We Are The 80's" Friday Ride Home Playlist 2-16-24

Serious nostalgia from the 1980's is inherent in today's Friday Ride Home playlist as we focused on the historic single "We Are The World" from 1985 and the music of some of the artists who participated in it. I recently watched the Netflix documentary The Greatest Night in Pop on the making of the song and it brought back a lot of memories. The single raised over 80 million dollars (214 million today) for aid and relief from the famine in Africa that had killed over a million people. It's a fascinating story of how the song came to be with the biggest names in music at that time, all in one place and all crammed into a studio late at night, to record one of the best selling singles of all time. I highly recommend the documentary for the full story plus it's fun to see so many of the artists together including Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson, and Paul Simon, just to name a few of the 46 vocalists in attendance. It's a good song and a great cause. I've also included the music video as well as today's playlist. Happy listening!