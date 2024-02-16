Rock & Roll Rewind: Ellen McIlwaine

c d kaplan is a Rock & Roll lifer. He’s got stories. Lots of stories. Here’s another.

As is my tendency before I hit the hay, I

was culling the interweb the other night,

searching for some tuneage that would

allow my head to rest more gently on the pillow.

When I came across Lake Street Dive

vocalist Rachael Price’s sublime

rendering of Steve Winwood’’s “Can’t

Find My Way Home.” It appeared on the

only album of one and done “supergroup” Blind Faith.

Listening to Ms. Price I couldn’t help but

think of the first time I heard that melancholy take of a cover of the tune by the egregiously ignored Ellen McIlwaine.

With the Mailman floating back to

Louisville from Cincy on 42 early in

the AM after a 70s Procol Harum show

in the Queen City. We were wasted, but

could find our way home, thanks to the

new lane defining reflector lights along the two lane.

Decades before the Google, it took a couple of weeks to track down whom the singer was. The DJ hadn’t IDed her.

McIlwaine’s eclectic style was informed

by listening to rock & roll on Japanese

radio in her youth, where she lived after

being adopted by missionaries. Her

releases were full of various

international influences, especially African.

Hers was a talent — singing, playing

slide — that in a more just world would

have vaulted her into the upper echelons of rock royalty.

It never happened.

Some personal interactions with her

when she played Louisville a couple

times confirmed it ate away at her.

She played a club in Sant Matthews

formerly occupied by a Benedictine-on-

crustless- bread, ladies-who-lunch

eatery called Canary Cottage. The short-

lived music venue was owned by a local

bookie, looking for a place to wash his

money. Stompanato’s. (Named for

infamous gangster Johnny Stompanato,

who was stabbed to death by his lover

Lana Turner’s daughter.)

McIlwaine had the facility to cover

other’s tunes make them uniquely her

own, as with Winwood’s song. In the

same way Aretha stole Otis Redding’s

“Respect,” and Hendrix turned Dylan’s

“All Along the Watchtower” into his own.

She was a unique stylist. Yet her career

never took off. She mostly played small

clubs like the one here in front of sparse

audiences. Her anger and frustration

with her lot was apparent. There was an

undercurrent of it in her chatter during

sets, and in those conversations.

She knew how good she was. That she deserved more acclaim.

But it was not to be. Despite several albums and various collaborations.

I heard her twice here. Again when she

opened for the Allman Brothers in

Knoxville. At that show, she did an

amazing cover of Kitty Wells answer to

Hank Thompson, “It Wasn’t God Who

Made Honky Tonk Angels.”

Such is Ellen McIlwaine’s lack of

acclaim, at Wikipedia she is not

mentioned among the artists who

covered the Winwood tune. Nor by a

member of the YouTube commentariat

on the Price rendering.

More’s the pity. Given her talent, Ellen McIlwaine shoulda been a star.

