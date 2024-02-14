IT'S ALIVE: Laufey "Valentine" (Manila, 2023)

Today is another Valentine's Day: a day set aside for lovers and all things love! It can be absolutely blissful, but the experience of love is often not quite as smooth as it seems in some movies and songs; it can come with lots of confusion and unexpected revelations about yourself and the people in your life.

Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey attempted to capture the many sides and nuances of love on her debut album Everything I Know About Love, released in 2022. She particularly addressed some of her complicated emotions related to love in the album's lead single "Valentine". This video features a recently released performance of the song during a concert in Manila, Philippines.