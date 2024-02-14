Ed Monk explores being in a relationship with a Narcissist in their brand new single

We've heard two great songs already from Louisville band Ed Monk and today we get a third with "Narcissus". All the tunes are from an upcoming EP to be released this year. From the band about the new song and about themselves:

Narcissus was written about being in a relationship with a narcissist through first-hand experience. Even though you see the signs of things going sour, you become almost numb to it or even drawn to it like a moth to a flame. Sticking it out just hoping for acceptance, or power, or anything. But you are ultimately just food. With this song, we wanted to capture the moodiness, confusion, and anger that accompany being in a relationship with a morally detached person. "Narcissus" is the final single from our upcoming, currently unnamed EP to be released later this year! The EP will consist of "Narcissus," our previous singles, "Walk Out" and "Honey," and a few other new tunes to culminate in our first official project release after our self-titled EP in 2015. After meeting at Bellarmine University, Zack Stefanski (guitar), Adam Sears (guitar), and Patrick Denney (bass) teamed up with Adam's brother, Andrew Sears (drums) to form Ed Monk in 2014, and would spend the next several years writing music, and playing an exhaustive show schedule. The band emerged from a 5 year hiatus in 2023 with a brand new sound which included handing lead vocal duties to Denney, and adding new bassist, Terry Kim, to the line-up. We are a fully independent band, with all of the band members contributing to songwriting and production. Adam is our graphic designer, as well as the springboard for most of our song ideas. Patrick manages the band's social media presence and outreach, and Zack mixes and masters all of our audio. We are laser focused on creating high quality music, and are proud to have called Louisville our home all this time!

Just in time for Valentine's Day, listen to "Narcissus" below.