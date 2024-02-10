The Magnetic Fields' Stephin Merritt: "A lot of today's music doesn't say anything interesting"

In this 2012 rewind interview, Stephin Merritt, the frontman of The Magnetic Fields, discusses the band's documentary, "Strange Powers," and their LP, "Love at the Bottom of the Sea," with Kyle Meredith. Merritt shares his views on the perceived lack of interesting lyrics in contemporary pop music trends and explains why he prefers to write in bars. He also discusses his preference for classical music and delves into the enigmatic nature of musicians. Additionally, Merritt talks about how his hearing disorder prevents him from attending live music events.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.