Today's ear X-tacy: Prince and The Revolution "Little Red Corvette" (Live in Syracuse, NY, 3/30/85)

Today in 1983, “Little Red Corvette” by Prince was released as the second single from his fifth album, 1999. The song was, at that point, Prince's highest charting and his first to reach the top 10 in the U.S., helping to propel him to superstar status. It was also his first single to perform better on the pop chart than the R&B chart.

The legendary concert performance by Prince and The Revolution from March 30, 1985 was finally released in June of 2022. Today’s ear X-tacy feature “Little Red Corvette” from that show.

