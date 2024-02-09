© 2024 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Iron & Wine "You Never Know"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published February 9, 2024 at 8:19 AM EST
Iron & Wine announces new album and tour that includes Louisville

Seven is the lucky number. Sam Beam has announced his seventh LP as Iron & Wine: Light Verse will be his first full length Iron & Wine album in seven years. It's set for release on April 26 via Sub Pop. Beam produced the new 10 track project and includes Tyler Chester on keyboards, Sebastian Steinberg on bass, David Garza on guitar, Paul Cartwright on strings, as well as Griffin Goldsmith, Beth Goodfellow, and Kyle Crane all on drums/percussion. A 24-piece orchestra is featured in four tracks, and Fiona Apple add vocals on “All In Good Time.”

A press release says we can expect it to be Iron & Wine’s most playful record, with its title reflecting how the songs were born with joy after the heaviness and anxiety of the pandemic.

The first single is the beautiful new track “You Never Know.” Watch the lyric video below.

Iron & Wine also announced a North American tour, starting in Milwaukee on June 14 and running through the summer.

WFPK is proud to present Iron & Wine at Old Forester’s Paristown on Friday, August 23!

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
