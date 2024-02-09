IT'S ALIVE: Carole King "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" (London, 1971)

Happy birthday to Carole King! The legendary artist has written or co-written an unbelievable 118 chart hits, and released 25 solo albums. She has four Grammy Awards, a place in the in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and TWO places in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (as a performer and as a songwriter).

Some of Carole King's earliest and most memorable work was with her first husband Gerry Goffin in the 1960s. A standout collaboration for them was Aretha Franklin's 1968 ballad "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman". This video features King performing the iconic tune for a BBC In Concert event in 1971.