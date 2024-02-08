Peter Capaldi & Tom Moutchi on Crimes Dramas, a Changing London, & New Music

In this interview with Kyle Meredith, Peter Capaldi and Tom Moutchi discuss the new Apple TV+ series, Criminal Record. Capaldi, known for his roles in Dr. Who and The Suicide Squad, shares his fondness for crime dramas and talks about how the series highlights issues like misogyny and racism. He also discusses his experience playing an unlikeable character representing a London out of step with the times. Moutchi discusses his role as a character spending most of his screen time inside a prison and the pent-up aggression his character experiences. Additionally, both actors share updates on their future plans in music.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.