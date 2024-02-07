© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Mckenna Grace on Natalie, Taylor Swift's Folklore, & Ghostbusters' musical cast

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published February 7, 2024 at 8:30 PM EST

Mckenna Grace talks friendship songs, System of a Down, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

In this interview, Mckenna Grace discusses her latest single, "Natalie," and her role in the upcoming film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire with Kyle Meredith. She talks about writing "Natalie" as a tribute to her friend Xochitl Gomez, and how her recent EPs have been influenced by different genres like pop punk and folk. Grace expresses her interest in making a metal album and shares her favorite bands and albums, including System of a Down, Taylor Swift's Folklore, Blondeshell's 2023 release, and Alanis Morrisette's Under Rug Swept. She also discusses her return to the Ghostbusters franchise and her character's growth, as well as the jam sessions she had with co-stars Finn Wolfhard and Paul Rudd during downtime on the shoot.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith