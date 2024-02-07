Mckenna Grace on Natalie, Taylor Swift's Folklore, & Ghostbusters' musical cast

In this interview, Mckenna Grace discusses her latest single, "Natalie," and her role in the upcoming film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire with Kyle Meredith. She talks about writing "Natalie" as a tribute to her friend Xochitl Gomez, and how her recent EPs have been influenced by different genres like pop punk and folk. Grace expresses her interest in making a metal album and shares her favorite bands and albums, including System of a Down, Taylor Swift's Folklore, Blondeshell's 2023 release, and Alanis Morrisette's Under Rug Swept. She also discusses her return to the Ghostbusters franchise and her character's growth, as well as the jam sessions she had with co-stars Finn Wolfhard and Paul Rudd during downtime on the shoot.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.