Self-liberating adventure in new single "Upcountry Lemonade" from Bendigo Fletcher

Louisville's Bendigo Fletcher is set to release their sophomore album Two Things At Once via Elektra Records on March 22, 2024 and we just got the first single "Upcountry Lemonade". According to lead singer/songwriter Ryan Anderson, the song is “a self-liberation adventure about riding away on a motorcycle I’ll never have.”

For the album, they notably reteamed with producer Ken Coomer [a founding member of Wilco and Uncle Tupelo], recording at Cartoon Moon Recording in Nashville and at Southern Grooves in Memphis joined by GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Matt Ross-Spang [Jason Isbell, John Prine, Margo Price].

The band launches a 33 city tour next month and will play in Louisville on April 5 at Headliners Music Hall.