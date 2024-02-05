listen hear! Song of the Day: Grace Cummings "On and On"

She first made a splash in Australia’s indie music scene in 2019 with her debut album, Refuge Cove, following it up three years later with Storm Queen. Australian singer-songwriter and accomplished stage actor, Grace Cummings has released “On and On” the first single to be taken from her upcoming third album Ramona set for release April 5 on ATO Records.

On social media, Cummings said, “The first single, On and On, is a song about either being stuck in a dream or trapped in the same world minute-to- minute, day-to-day… It’s hopeful and it makes me happy.”

The new track comes with an accompanying video directed by James Gorter.

The new album Ramona was recorded in Topanga Canyon with acclaimed producer Jonathan Wilson who has previously worked with Angel Olsen, Father John Misty, and Margo Price. Cummings has an arresting, striking, unique vocal style, and songs that are intimate and beautifully expressive. Wilson’s production puts her rich vocals and dramatic storytelling front and center.

Angel Olsen was given early listening to the album by producer Jonathan Wilson, praising it saying, “I remember feeling so activated and surprised by Grace’s vocal capacity that I actually felt my body brace itself against the wall.”

Speaking about the new album, Cummings says, “I wanted everything and the kitchen sink on this record, to make it as big and dramatic as possible and show a whole range of colors. Jonathan and all the other musicians are so incredibly good at what they do, and so considered in their approach, but there was also a sense of fun and lightness in the studio that allowed me to be myself.”

